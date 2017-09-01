Best Bikinis For Small Boobs — See Olivia Wilde & More Model Styles

If you have a flat chest, you have so many cute options for swimsuits! See tons of stars modeling the best bikinis and read expert advice on picking the best suit for you!

Small bust, no problem! Tons of celebs like Keira Knightly, Lea Michele and Olivia Wilde have famously flaunted their assets and resisted Hollywood’s pressure to have “big boobs.” We love their bodies and now, you can get bikini inspo from their style choices. Plus, we have a celeb stylist’s expert opinion on the best suits for you!

Lindsey Nolan is a celeb stylist who has worked with stars like Olivia Culpo, and tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “I’m a big believer in rocking what you have. If you’re lacking up top, embrace it! You have the luxury of wearing really trendy options! Go for the cute bandeaus that don’t give much support — you don’t require it! These are the styles girls with big boobs can’t pull off and wish they could! If you’d still like a little extra help up top, opt for a padded underwire style. It’s important to add a tasteful amount of pushup, but nothing crazy. Also, any kind of ruffle creates the illusion of more up there, so ruffles are a great option for the girls who aren’t top heavy.”

“Urban Outfitters offers really cute styles for smaller chested girls,” Lindsey says. “Also look to fashion icons for inspiration — ladies like Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba and Gwen Stefani! Another trick that Gwen often follows is wearing a bold print on top like polka dots or bright patterns mixed with a solid bottom. This creates an optical illusion of looking more busty. My last suggestion — draw attention to the booty rather than your bust! Thong and scrunch style bottoms are super popular right now! Showing off your bottom half is hot!”

Indeed, thong bathing suits are TOTALLY in — and have been spotted on a ton of celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Ariel Winter and Kendall Jenner.

