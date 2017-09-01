Amber Rose Proves She’s Super Serious About 21 Savage By Giving Him $50k Promise Ring

This love is worth $50k! Right before the VMAs, Amber Rose gifted 21 Savage a massive promise ring — and new video shows exactly how exquisite it is.

Amber Rose, 33, isn’t letting boyfriend 21 Savage, 24, get away any time soon. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, 21 Savage rocked a promise ring from Amber for the very first time on the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27. However, new video and details provided by TMZ reveal that the diamond-covered ring are no joke! The ring was designed by IF & Co in Los Angeles, California and is worth a cool $50,000. NBD!

The 18-karat gold ring is made up of 1,100 stones, including white diamonds and red rubies. The rubies were obviously used to spell out “21 Loyalty”, and the ring is reportedly called a “promise eternity” ring. In total the stones add up to 7 carats, which designer Ben Baller shared on his Instagram page. TMZ is reporting that Ben himself hand delivered the ring to Amber and 21 Savage just in time for him to add it to his look for the VMAs. The ring was also a surprise for 21 Savage, and definitely a sweet way for Amber to let him know that she is in it to win it. So does this mean an actual engagement is on the way? It might be too soon, but hey — you never know!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the stunning bling ring that Amber bought for 21 Savage? Comment below, let us know!