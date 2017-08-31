Uruguay Vs. Argentina Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

Here we go! Lionel Messi needs to lead his countrymen to a victory on Aug. 31, or they may not make it to the 2018 World Cup. Argentina plays Uruguay at 7:00 PM ET so don’t you dare miss it.

With four more games left to play in the CONMEBOL (aka the South American Football Confederation) section of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification, Argentina needs to kick it in high gear if Lionel Messi, 30, and the rest of La Albiceleste want to make it to Russia for the tournament. Argentina goes into this game with Uruguay fifth on the table, just on the bubble of making it to an inter-confederation playoff. If they can rack up a few extra points, especially in this game with La Celeste, then Argentina can relax. Things don’t really look that good so expect sparks to fly when these two clash in Montevideo.

Uruguay is one point ahead of the playoff spot, with Chile and Argentina breathing down La Celeste’s back. While Brazil, with 33 points, has already qualified, the remaining three sports are up for grabs between Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and possibly Ecuador. If Argentina can pick up the elusive win here, it would catapult them possibly into second place, giving Lionel’s team some breathing room before they take on Venezuela, Peru, and Ecuador in the final matches of World Cup qualifying.

Uruguay may or may not have their star striker (and Messi’s Barcelona teammate) Luis Suarez, 30, in this match. Luis suffered a knee injury in Barca’s Aug. 16 match against Real Madrid. Though he’s been resting since getting hurt, missing first two games of Barcelona’s 2017-18 La Liga season. While Barcelona has benched Luis, he might be in this vital World Cup qualifier. “Suarez arrives [Wednesday],” coach Oscar Tabarez, 70, told a news conference, according to Goal.com. “He is going to continue his recovery here and we’ll see then. I haven’t had the chance to talk to him, I need some time to talk with him and we’ll await his arrival.

“We must always look at the reality of the situation and there are some aspects that we still don’t know,” he added. “I cannot even compare this situation with other situations Luis has gone through previously where he showed an amazing recovery.” So, that’s want’s a no, was it? Could Luis see action against Messi?

