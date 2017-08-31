France Vs. Netherlands Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

It’s ‘go time’ for the Netherlands. The Dutch squad takes on France in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Aug. 31. The match kicks off at 2:45 PM ET so tune in to watch what happens.

There are only four games left in the group stage of UEFA qualification for the 2018 World Cup. That means there are only four chances for France and Netherlands to rack up as many points as possible, earning a trip to the next round of qualifying (and hopefully, a trip to Sochi, Russia to play for the World Cup.) A loss here could spell doom for either side, so expect the Oranje and Les Bleus to come out kicking and screaming in this match. Expect the action to get hot and heavy at the Stade de France when it all goes down.

Sweden currently sits on top of the Group A table, tied with France with points (13) but leading thanks to Goal Differential. Netherlands are behind in third with 10 points, so a win here would move them past the Frenchmen and into second place. The eight best runners-up across all the groups in UEFA qualification advance to the second round playoffs, so there’s still a risk that neither of these teams makes it past the Group Stage. Considering that the Netherlands came in second place in the 2010 World Cup (and finished third in 2014) it would be shocking to see the Oranje team eliminated before playing in the actual tournament.

Despite being close to the edge, Netherlands’ player (and team captain) Arjen Robben, 33, is not giving up hope. “I’m always very positive and we’ve got to be positive when we go there,” he said, according to Goal.com. “Some may say that France have a better team, but if you go there with that mindset, you might as well stay at home.” When playing this match, Arjen says he plans “to give everything I have in me.”

The Netherlands actually lost to France in their first meeting during the Group Stage, falling to Les Bleus 0-1 in Oct. 2016. The Dutch team was able to score in a March 25 friendly, but it wasn’t enough. France walked away with a 3-2 win. If manager Dirk Advocaat, 69, doesn’t have something up his sleeves to give the Dutch team some kind of advantage, this may be the game that sends them packing back to the Netherlands.

