‘The Walking Dead’s New Mobile Game Makes PokemonGO Look Basic AF

Move aside, Pikachu — there’s a new sheriff in the world of smartphone games! ‘The Walking Dead: Our World’ takes you inside the zombie apocalypse and puts you right up against the walkers.

Your local deli may seem safe now, but once you’ve downloaded The Walking Dead: Our World onto your phone you might think differently. AMC has teamed up with Next Games to produce the location-based augmented reality, which will allow players to team up with show favorites like Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon and Michonne against the walking dead. There is no official release date set, but with the show’s eighth season premiering on October 22 we can assume it will be sometime between now and then. The Walking Dead: Our World will be available on both iOS and Andriod devices.

TWD‘s new game draws major similarities to PokemonGO, which caused a stir when it was released in July 2016. Both games are location-based, which allows for a much more interactive experience as players move about all over the world. The good news? You don’t necessarily need to be on the move as you play, as the game’s statement includes that you can also “fight walkers” from the comfort of “your sofa” at any given time. As the trailer above shows, players in the game will have access to some serious weaponry, including a katana that looks nearly identical to the one Danai Gurira‘s Michonne carries around on the show. Too cool!

