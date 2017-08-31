‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Ready To End Feud With Farrah Abraham: I ‘Still Love Her’

Look whose burying the hatchet! Amber Portwood says she’s ready to end the years-long feud she’s got going with fellow ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Farrah Abraham! Amber claims she still ‘loves’ Farrah!

Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood, 27, and Farrah Abraham, 26, have been the exact opposite of friends for a very long time now. But Amber wants the feuding to stop, saying that though Farrah has a “very strong mind and strong opinions,” she doesn’t think they need to be fighting anymore. “So do I,” she told E!’s Daily Pop on Aug. 30, agreeing she has a strong personality too. “So I think it’s natural for us to clash. Plus, she’s crazy. We used to be friends, but I don’t know what happened. I think she did things for publicity.” Click here to see pics of Teen Mom transformations.

Amber — who is now dating Andrew Glennon — was very open about her feelings toward Farrah now. “I still love her to death,” she said. “She knows that.” But as far as burying the hatchet goes, Amber says she’s definitely “ready,” but she’s waiting on Farrah. “I know that for me, I’m ready to let everything go. With her, it’s on her terms. I’m not really putting any effort into it or thinking about it.” That seems fair, seeing as the last big news between the two was Farrah sending Amber a cease and desist letter over “false and defamatory statements” Farrah claims Amber made about her to the press. At the time, Amber told E! News the legal drama was “rather unnecessary.”

While Amber and Farrah may never see eye to eye, Amber has no problem whatsoever with Farrah’s mom, Debra Danielsen. Debra is about to be married, and while she and Farrah are estranged, Amber said she is “absolutely” attending the nuptials! “Me and Debra are actually really close,” she said. “She’s bought clothes from my boutique and has been really supportive.” We’re hoping Amber and Farrah can make peace, especially because it looks like Farrah and fellow Teen Mom OG star Jenelle Evans are at least on slightly friendlier terms.

