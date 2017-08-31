Taylor Nolan & Derek Peth Get Engaged During Romantic ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Special

Mexico is the place to go to find real love! Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth connected quickly this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and now they’re reportedly engaged!

During a taping for the Bachelor in Paradise finale after show on Aug. 30, Derek Peth, 30,proposed to Taylor Nolan, 24, and she said yes, Us magazine has confirmed.“No one knew Derek was going to propose. He gave her a Neil Lane ring,” the source told the magazine. Derek, a commercial banker, and Taylor, a mental health counselor hit it off right away on Paradise after being eliminated from their past seasons — she competed on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor and he was previously part of JoJo Fletcher‘s season.

When the show was temporarily shut down, they just grew their relationship more — but we’ve seen that it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. In this week’s episode, they got into an argument and he muttered, “F–k you” to Taylor — something that was not okay with her.

She then revealed she had been in an emotionally abusive relationship in the past, and that was a trigger for her. However, he was very honest and sincere in his apologize, telling her he wanted to be on her team. For the most part, the pair have been the most stable in Paradise. She recently revealed in an interview with Refinery 29 that she found Paradise much more laid back than The Bachelor, but as the only person who didn’t drink, it was an odd situation to be there.

“Everyone I’ve ever dated has drank. Most people in our society do so it’s not something I’m uncomfortable being around. I like to try to make sure whoever I am dating is at least drinking moderately and isn’t getting blacked out on a regular basis,” she said with a laugh. “He certainly drinks, and the first night actually he was very very drunk and I immediately did not like him. I was like, ‘Mm, not for me. And then the next day he came out and apologized to everyone, and he was super sweet about it all. Clearly, it was really out of character for him. Producers were like, ‘Is Derek okay? Derek needs to go to bed.’ It was very out of his character. I give him crap for it throughout the season.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited the couple is engaged? The Bachelor in Paradise finale airs on Sept. 11 at 8PM ET on ABC.