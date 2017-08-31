Scott Disick Gives Reign A Sweet Kiss On Father/Son Bonding Day & It’s Too Cute

This is a rare sighting! It’s not often that we see Scott Disick hanging out with his youngest son, Reign, but they totally bonded during a father/son date on Aug. 30 — and this pic of them kissing is TOO cute!

We see Scott Disick, 33, photographed out and about with his older kids, Mason, 7, and Penelope, 5, quite often, but on Aug. 30, it was all about the youngest Disick doll, Reign! The 33-year-old took his two-year-old shopping around The Commons in Los Angeles, and paparazzi caught them sharing the sweetest moments. In one pic, the father/son duo shared a super cute kiss on the lips, and in another Reign was tightly gripping his dad’s hand as they walked through the shops. The toddler looked too cute for words in a pair of navy short and camouflage t-shirt, with his blonde hair pulled back into a man bun. So stylish!

It’s great to see Scott looking good and spending time with the kids again, especially since earlier this summer, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, reportedly banned him from being alone with them after he spent weeks partying in Cannes and around Europe. They eventually got back on good terms, and even joined forces to take Mason, P and Reign on a family vacation to Nantucket in July. However, Kourtney made it clear after the family’s trip to Costa Rica earlier this year that she will NOT be getting back with Scott romantically. In fact, she seems to be VERY happy with her new man, Younes Bendjima, 24.

While Scott has been linked to a number of women this summer, including Bella Thorne, 19, Kourt and Younes have remained pretty steady in their romance, taking various vacations to places like Egypt and France. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Scott is totally jealous of his ex’s new relationship…but at least he’s still making time for the kids!

