Rihanna & Drake Both Party In London Without Their Rumored Hookups: Are The Exes Reuniting?

One of the many reasons Rihanna and Drake worked is because they loved the same party spots. And, it looks like some things haven’t changed. The exes were spotted partying very close to one another in London, August 30!

Rihanna, 29, and Drake, 30, can’t stop giving fans all the feels. And, when they were both spotted in London last night, a mere mile away from each other, the online craze began. As HL previously reported, Drizzy was photographed leaving Hollywood hotspot, Tape Nightclub. Rihanna, wasn’t too far away, as she was at Mayfair’s members’ only social spot, The Art’s Club. The venues are actually only about a mile away from each other. And, Rihanna was without her rumored boyfriend, Toyota billionaire businessman, Hassan Jameel. So, Rihanna and Drake reunite?

While there’s no confirmation or photo evidence, a reconciliation is unknown. However, it may be unlikely that RiRi and Drake reunited. The rapper was actually photographed leaving Tape Nightclub right behind model Demi Rose, 22. Multiple reports have claimed that the pair went home together. But, there are so many things we don’t know yet about RiRi and Drake’s night out in London, so anything could’ve happened.

A lot of fans had hope that the pair could have reunited in London because of Drake’s latest social media stunt. The “More Life” crooner took to Instagram on August 21, where he was pictured wearing socks with Rihanna’s face on them. The singer recently collaborated with Stance Muse for a “Work” inspired sock line. The footwear actually mimics Rihanna’s look from her music video with Drizzy. It was an adorable shoutout if we do say so ourselves. Nice work, Drizzy.

Although the exes were partying within a mile of each other, as we mentioned, it’s unclear if they reunited. However, it is quite enjoyable to see RiRi/Drizzy fans get excited about the longtime lovers. As you may know, the on-again-off again couple called it quits in Oct. 2016.

Now, Drizzy is single, from what we know. And, Rihanna’s reportedly in a serious relationship with businessman and Toyota heir, Hassan Jameel. The new rumored couple were first linked when they were photographed kissing at a private villa in Spain in June 2017. But, they have yet to confirm whether their relationship is the real deal.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanan and Drake should get back together?