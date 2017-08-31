Rihanna Slays In Curve-Hugging Denim-On-Denim Outfit: Love Or Loathe?

Rihanna’s red hot in denim! The singer stepped out in London, August 30, in an all-jean outfit that hugged her in all the right places! Can you live with or without out? — VOTE!

Rihanna, 29, sizzled when she hit the town in London on August 30! The singer rocked a denim-on-denim outfit, which included a form-fitting jean jacket and skin tight jeans. RiRi and her dark blue ensemble attended the Mayfair, members’-only social spot, The Arts Club. She topped off her sexy look with red, open-toe stilettos and a a bright red lip, with her hair pulled back. While we thought RiRi owned the night in her all-jean look, there were some fans who disagreed. Why? — Well, that’s what we can’t figure out. So, cast your vote below!

It’s worth noting that the Barbadian beauty was without her rumored boyfriend, Toyota Billionaire, Hassan Jameel. And, what’s also worth noting is that her ex Drake, 30, was also partying in London last night. The rapper was photographed leaving Hollywood hotspot, Tape Nightclub, where he followed Tyga’s ex-flame, model, Demi Rose, 22, out of the club. Rumor has it, the two were partying it up inside the club. However, they were not photographed together.

Although RiRi’s been reported to be going strong with Hassan, per usual, it’s quite hard to keep up with her and Drake. While the on-again-off-again exes called it quits in Oct. 2016, Drizzy recently hinted to fans that he and his RiRi may be on very good terms. On August 21, he took to Instagram, where he was pictured wearing a pair of socks with Rihanna’s face on them. She teamed up with the sock brand, Stance Muse for a line inspired by her hit with the Drake, “Work”. While there’s no sign of a Drizzy/RiRi romance reconciliation, fans went wild when he supported his ex’s career venture.

Rihanna is currently in a serious relationship with billionaire businessman, Hassan Jameel, according to multiple reports. However, the two have gone to serious lengths to keep their relationship a secret. The pair were first romantically linked when they were photographed kissing in June 2017. Rihanna and Hassan retreated to a private villa in Spain, where they got cozy in a secluded pool. And, after that, they weren’t spotted again… until August.

It was believed that RiRi was hiding Hassan underneath an umbrella in London in mid-August. Again, there was no confirmation the bearded man in the snaps was him. But, it was very likely.

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to see Rihanna ultimately settle down with?