Richard Anderson Dead: ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ Star Dies At 91

So heartbreaking! Any fan of classic 1970’s TV has got to be mourning the death of Richard Anderson, who has died at 91. We’ve got more on ‘The Six Million Dollar Man’ star’s sad passing.

“Gentleman, we can rebuild him.” Who can ever forget the immortal words of actor Richard Anderson‘s Oscar Goldman character in the intro for the iconic ’70s TV show The Six Million Dollar Man. Sadly the man who played Steve Austin’s boss has died at the ripe old age of 91. He passed away at his Beverly Hills home on Aug. 31 according to his publicist. Richard was absolutely beloved in the role of Oscar, who played the government agent boss of both Lee Majors‘ The Six Million Dollar Man from 1973-1978 and Lindsay Wagner‘s The Bionic Woman from 1976-1978. His character was so cool there was even an Oscar Goldman doll to go along with his charges from the shows! Fans are now mourning his sad passing.

Richard’s voice was heard in the intro to the iconic show about astronaut Steve Austin, who after suffering grave injuries in a crash landing was rebuilt as a the world’s first bionic man. Oscar oversaw all of Steve’s high-risk government missions through the Office of Scientific information. The show was so hot ABC created a spinoff about Jamie Sommers, a former tennis pro who was injured in an accident and brought back to life as the world’s first bionic woman. Their faces were all over t-shirts, lunch boxes, you name it. If you were alive in the mid-’70s, there was no escaping bionic-mania. Click here for pics of the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

Before he found worldwide fame on The Six Million Dollar man, Richard was a series regular on Perry Mason in the 1960’s, and had appearances on other shows in that decade including The Man From U.N.C.L.E., I Spy, The Rifleman and Mission: Impossible. But it was his character of Oscar Goldman that fans remember the most. Many took to Twitter to pay their respects and show their love.

One of my prize possessions….RIP Richard Anderson pic.twitter.com/PiwbHql1as — Kris Zellner (@KrisZellner) August 31, 2017

Sure Steve Austin had bionics, but Richard Anderson was always the coolest man in the room. pic.twitter.com/EJuB6LYid9 — Greg A (@garaujo1) August 31, 2017

Some kids had a Six Million Dollar Man doll – we played with Oscar Goldman. RIP Richard Anderson. https://t.co/RGw2TyfCKd pic.twitter.com/slnf0fzMc1 — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) August 31, 2017

In 1979, I made a Super 8 film called THE TEN MILLION DOLLAR BOY. I played Oscar Goldman. Rest In Peace, Richard Anderson. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) September 1, 2017

