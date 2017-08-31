‘Project Runway’ Recap: Designers Take The ‘Leap’ Into Dancewear

If you thought last week’s challenge was hard, what the designers have to do on episode 3 of ‘Project Runway’ makes it look like a piece of cake! They’re designing innovative clothes — can they make it work?

So this is a sponsored episode of Project Runway. The designers are shown a clip from the new animated movie Leap right off the bat, which is about a girl who dreams of being a dancer. You know where this is leading. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn tell them that their challenge is to make clothing inspired by dance, and that’s innovative — aka it has to transform. Uh oh.

Everyone’s groovin’ with their prospective projects until the workroom comes to a complete halt. Deyonté has done what so many people have done before him: sewed clean through his finger on his sewing machine. Knowing from experience, it’s just as bad and painful as it sounds. He takes it like a champ, simply getting his finger patched up and carrying on (sorry) with his sewing. He’s scared that he won’t finish his outfit in time, but he’ll totally make it work (NOT sorry).

Shawn‘s having some issues, too, per usual. She’s actually trying to dye fabric and make something out of it within 24 hours. That’s ambitious, but also extremely risky. When she’s getting started, her table collapses under the weight of the soaking tub. Oops! It’s become clear by the third episode that nobody really cares for Shawn and her twin sister, Claire. Kudzanai at one point tells the camera that he wants to be moved away from them because they’re so chatty. When Tim comes to check on the designers’ progress, he tells Claire to “lay off the coffee and Red Bull.” Ouch.

Maddie Ziegler is the guest judge this week because she’s in Leap — also, duh, she’s the best dancer. Batani is in the highest scorers with a dramatic, multicolored dress and a cape that looks like butterfly wings. Maybe the most surprising thing that’s happened all season is Heidi saying she loves Burning Man. What? She thinks that Batani’s dress would look awesome there. Poor Deyonté totally crashed and burned on this challenge with a mullet-hemed dress in neon yellow. The top is lace, and the bottom is sheer. Maddie says it looks like one of the costumes she wore on Dance Moms. Well, she did say dance, right?

Kentaro‘s outfit looks exactly like a ballet warmup outfit: sweater, leg warmers, tulle skirt. Heidi delivered the sickest burn to Kudzanai: “I think you got too inspired by a children’s film because it looks juvenile. It kind of looks like a piñata exploded.” Damn. His pencil skirt/dramatic shirt combo is hot pink with yellow patterns, rainbow feathers, and fringe.

Brandon‘s the winner this episode! His outfit was chic and unique, a slick black jumpsuit with a beige jacket that flowed down the runway. And unfortunately, Kudzanai was sent home. His outfit was just too much. Upon further inspection, the judges said it could maybe work for a four-year-old. Also, those weren’t feathers on the back; they were zippers. Next week, Demi Lovato is the guest judge!

Project Runway airs on Thursdays on Lifetime at 9:00pm.

