Justin Bieber & Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Bromance Heats Up: Pics Of Their Church Date

Justin Bieber and Patrick Schwarzenegger took their bromance to the next level. These two friends attended church together and HollywoodLife.com has some EXCLUSIVE details on what they did on their bro date!

The best kind of bro is the one that helps you get right with your God. Just ask Justin Bieber, 23, and Patrick Schwarzenegger , 23. These two buds attended a church service in Los Angeles on Aug. 30, according to Daily Mail. As they exited out of a truck, Justin was spotted holding his Hillsong Church prayer book. He and the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 70, seemed “in good spirits” as they went in to get spiritual. Considering how happy Justin looks when he’s attending church, perhaps he wanted to share this joy with Patrick?

It’s a good thing Justin was going to church because he wasn’t too happy before the service. Earlier in the day, an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Justin and Patrick hit up the Earth Bar in West Hollywood. The “Despacito” singer appeared to be in a “bad mood,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. After Justin and Patrick took “different shots of healthy drinks,” the source says Patrick “hugged Justin from behind, very brotherly and manly.” The two then playfully shadowboxed in the store while waiting for their larger drinks to arrive. Once their orders arrived, the source says the two of them hopped into what appeared to be an Uber and rode away.

Juice and church? Sounds like a great bro date. Justin and Patrick’s bromance seems to be going strong, as Arnold’s son was there for Justin when the “Sorry” singer pulled the plug on his Purpose tour. After Biebs cancelled his final 14 stadium shows, he and Patrick had a guys’ night out at Mastro’s steakhouse on July 25. After finishing up their meal, Biebs and Patrick nearly caused a scene by exiting through the front, but after seeing all the Beliebers and paparazzi, the two of them make a break for it out the back. Surprising, the Earth Bar eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that “not one person has bothered him” during his juice date with Patrick.

Taking a break from the road is just what the doctor ordered for Justin. Along with chilling with bros like Patrick and celebrating in church, the Biebs has been spotted having a fun time partying in L.A. He helped celebrate Kyle Massey’s 26th birthday on Aug. 28 at the Peppermint Club. Madison Beer, Justin’s 18-year-old protégé, was also there to goof around with the Biebs – including photobombing him! Nice.

What do you think about Justin and Patrick, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they’re BFFs? Are you living for their bromance?