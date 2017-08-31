Newborn Boy Discovered Stuffed Inside A Gym Bag With His Umbilical Cord Still Attached

This is so horrific! A premature newborn baby boy was left trapped inside a gym bag for 18 HOURS before being discovered by the cleaning staff at Family Medical Clinic in Chamblee, Georgia.

Fortunately, the newborn baby boy did survive this horrific ordeal, which was first reported by the Daily Mail, but that doesn’t mean he’ll come out of this nightmare unscathed. After all, he was reportedly stuffed inside a blue canvas gym bag for 18 HOURS before he was discovered by a cleaning staff at Family Medical Clinic in Chamblee, Georgia on Aug. 30. Could you imagine? It makes us sick just thinking about it. Even worse — the newborn baby boy still had his umbilical cord attached to his belly button. He also “weighed 4.86lbs and appeared not to be full term,” the report claims.

Miraculously, the baby boy was quickly rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite for treatment after being discovered. “We have been in contact with the hospital and the baby boy took his first bottle this morning and he is doing well,” Lt. Jason Waasdorp told the Daily Mail. Apparently, the baby was left — helpless and alone — inside the small gym bag, outside the clinic early Wednesday morning.

“At some point during the day the bag was brought inside by staff members who thought the bag belonged to a patient,” the Chamblee police department said on their Facebook page. Sadly, the staff didn’t realize there was a baby inside the duffel bag, so the baby remained inside it for the entire day “without nourishment or attention.” Isn’t that so sad? At this time, police have not yet determined who left the baby inside the gym bag. The Division of Family and Children Services has since taken custody of the child.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the baby boy. We’re so happy he was saved.