Neon Hitch Shares Inspiration For ‘I Know You Wannit’ & Reveals What It’d Take To Work With Tyga Again

We’re premiering Neon Hitch’s badass new video for ‘I Know You Wannit!’ She breaks it down for us here, and explains why she’s, ah, not so eager to collab with Tyga again following their hit ‘Gold.’

Neon Hitch is the fiery English singer/songwriter behind jams like “F*ck You Betta” and “Devil” with Cash Cash, and she’s back with a sexy AF new music video for her track “I Know You Wannit.” Watch it above, and read on for an exclusive interview!

What’s the meaning behind the “I Know You Wannit” music video?

Although this song and visual may come off as provocative, it’s actually about the feminist breakthrough I had. After being torn apart mentally and physically by men, I went into hiding and sat with my thoughts alone for the first time. My vision of the best version of myself is what kept me going through the worst of times, and I express this in the video.

Can we expect a follow-up to your album Anarchy? Are you working on other new music?

I typically work on 5 + songs a day so yes, I have lots of music to put out! It’s a blessing that I have the freedom to just put out music when I feel like it, so I can really hone in on my sound and not be pressured to have an album done by a certain date, or for the songs to make sense together. For now, I’m just releasing one song at a time so I can show my growth in real time.

Would you work together with Tyga again?

If he apologizes for the beef with my boys Cash Cash ;) [Ed. note: Tyga was accused of throwing the first punch in a physical fight with the EDM trio at a festival in 2016.]

Are there other collaborations you’d love to do?

It would be a lifetime dream to collaborate with Eminem. I also really like PartyNextDoor and Russ! And of course I’ve always wanted to work with Madonna and The Spice Girls.

Do you have any live shows planned?

Im playing the Mary Jane Berlin Festival in Germany with Dizzee Rascal on Sept. 16th, then will stop in London. I love being on tour, so I’m always down. The road is home for me!

Anything else in the pipeline you’d like us to know about?

I’ll be the face of Cargo Cosmetics’ new line “Emerald City” at Kohl’s, and I’ve co-designed my own Neon Capsule with them (coming in September.) I’ve also been doing a few Trap Nation collabs recently (“Poppy Seeds” with Party Thieves) and “Don’t Talk About It” with Fabian Mazur is coming Oct. 13th. I’m really excited about it!

Keep up with Neon Hitch here.