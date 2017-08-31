‘Big Brother’: The Last Showmance Is Split Up & One Houseguest Is Penalized For Breaking The Rules

Season 19 has been filled with romances… until now. The claws came out on the ‘Big Brother’ live eviction night. Spoilers ahead!

After Jason pulled a shocker and kept Matt and Raven on the block, the Big Brother house went crazy. Raven called out Jason for going back on his word; when he put up Maven on the block, he hugged her and whispered that he’d pull her off. He actually repeatedly denied saying that… forgetting that he’s in a house where everything is on camera. Yes, he said it.

In order to help Raven get ahead in the game, Matt was determined to find out who voted to get him out the previous week to try and move the target elsewhere. Jason was one of the two votes, and Kevin swore on his kids that he wasn’t the second. An hour later, Josh felt like fighting and came for Kevin, claiming he lied a lot in the game, then asking him if he won the $25K in the first comp (in case you forgot, he did).

Kevin obviously denied it, but when Josh asked him to swear on his kids again, Kevin flipped that he’d even ask that. Christmas was smart enough to figure out that that meant Kevin wasn’t the other vote — it was Alex, who lied straight to everyone when asked if it was her.

So, who went home? Well Matt received a penalty vote before the live eviction for deliberately breaking the Have-Not rules — he slept where he wanted (with Raven), ate what he wanted (cereal), etc. However, that didn’t matter; he was sent packing after the entire house voted him out.

During his post-show interview, he admitted that yes, he sacrificed half a million dollars for Raven, and yes, it was a real relationship. He revealed that they made plans for after the show, including getting Raven her first tattoo, and doing a California tour. Julie also asked if he’d choose cereal or Raven, and after think about it a little bit, he chose Raven.

HollywoodLifers, were you sad to see Matt go?