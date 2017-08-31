Enjoy A Laborless Labor Day Weekend With These 20 Delicious End-of-Summer Sips

It’s hard to believe Labor Day is already here, marking the end of the summer season filled with beach weekends, tiki bars and summer Fridays. We’re not done just yet! You can have one more bomb long weekend with these yummy summer cocktails!

Tito’s Bramble

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz simple syrup

2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Lemon for garnish

Muddle blackberries in shaker tin. Add ice, lemon juice, simple syrup and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Shake and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Pineapple Fizz

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part fresh pineapple juice

½ part fresh lime juice

¼ part agave syrup

1 dash Angostura® bitters

Splash of seltzer

Pineapple chunks

Combine all ingredients except seltzer in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice and add a splash of seltzer. Garnish with a pineapple chunk skewer and a pineapple leaf.

Monkey Shoulder’s Impeached

1½ Parts Monkey Shoulder

¼ Part Cynar

½ Part Peach shrub

½ Part Yuzu juice

1 Shiso leaf

Add all of the ingredients into a shaking tin. Shake and double strain into a rocks glass filled with two inches of ice. Garnish with a sliced peach and a monkey pick.

Friends & Family Created by Joaquin Simo, Pouring Ribbons New York

2 oz. Martini & Rossi Riserva Ambrato

1 oz. Manzanilla Sherry

¼ oz. Roots Mastiha liqueur

2 dashes (1/2 barspoon) Pernod absinthe

¼ oz. rosemary syrup

¼ oz. lime juice

2 dashes saline solution

Muddle 3 cuke slices with salt & sweeteners. Add remaining ingredients & shake. Double strain over fresh ice (3 cubes). Top with Perrier and Stir. Rosemary sprig skewered through cuke slice; Metal straw.

Sparkling Lemon Drop

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz Lemon Spindrift

1/2 oz simple syrup

1 oz vodka (skip this for a mocktail version)

Shake together ice, lemon juice, and vodka. Pour into coupe glass (or whatever you have on hand). Top with Lemon Spindrift. Garnish with thin lemon slice.

French Rosé Sangria

1 Bottle Lillette Rosé Wine

3 oz. Grand Marnier

5 oz. club soda

2 oz. Fresh Raspberries

1 Spring Mint

Edible Flower Petals for Garnish

Pour each of the above into a tall bar glass. Shake with ice, pour into a cocktail or martini glass, and serve.

Spicy Strawberry Moji-tea

4 oz. Tea & Honey Strawberry Acai Tea

1 oz Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

Prosecco

Mint

Strawberries

Muddle mint and strawberries in a shaker. Add the Lipton Tea & Honey Iced Tea, tequila and ice in a shaker. Strain into a glass. Top with Prosecco and serve.

Laphroaig® The Tide Is High

1 part Pedro Ximenez Sherry

3/4 part pineapple juice

3 dashes chocolate chili bitters

Pineapple leaves (for garnish)

1 1/2 parts Laphroaig® Select Scotch Whisky

Pinch of salt

3/4 part fresh lemon juice

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice for 10 seconds. Strain into a highball glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with pineapple leaves and pinch of black salt or sea salt.

Sand and Smoke

2 parts Chameleon Mexican Coffee Ready-to-drink

1 part Drambuie

1 part Pineapple Juice

3 Fresh Basil Leaves

½ part Mezcal

Combine with Ice, Shake, Double-Strain, Serve over fresh ice. Splash Club Soda. Garnish with Fresh Basil.

The Brockmans and Tonic

2 oz Brockmans Gin

1 oz Premium Tonic

Peel of pink grapefruit

A few fresh blueberries

Fill your glass with big ice cubes. Add a double measure of Brockmans Gin. Gently pour the tonic on a swizzle spoon to keep the fizz. Twist the pink grapefruit peel before watching it sink into your drink. Garnish with a few fresh blueberries.

Pomegranate Margarita

2oz tequila

2oz pomegranate juice

1oz lime juice

1oz simple syrup

Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade

Vanilla flake salt rim, for garnish

Lime wedge, for garnish

Rim glass with a lime and dip into salt, fill glass with ice and set to the side. In an ice filled cocktail shaker, combine tequila, pomegranate juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and shake. Strain into glasses and top with Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade, stir lightly to combine. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Cures What ALES You created by Gareth Howells, VNYL

1 oz Jägermeister

1 oz Rye Whiskey

2 oz Arrogant Bastard Ale

1 Orange segment

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz Simple Syrup

2 dashes Orange bitters

Mint (8 leaves)

Egg White

Mint Sprig

Muddle orange, mint and sugar in a glass. Add egg white, lemon juice, simple syrup, rye whisky and Jägermeister. Dry shake to emulsify. Add ice and wet shake. Add arrogant bastard and strain into a glass. Garnish with mint sprig.

James’ Peachtree Fizz + Palm Court Summer Verrine Available at The Palm Court at The Plaza through Labor Day weekend

2 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

1 oz. Peach Puree

3/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

1 Fresh Egg White

1 dash Fee’s Peach Bitters

1 oz. Fever Tree Club Soda

Add all ingredients except the club soda into a shaker and vigorously dry shake. Add 4/5 ice cubes and shake, shake and shake some more till you have a nice creamy froth. Double strain ingredients into a highball and top with club soda. Garnish with peach wedge.

Tropical Lemonade Cocktail

2 oz Gin

1 oz Passion fruit Liqueur

5 oz Belvoir Organic Lime & Lemongrass/or Elderflower Lemonade

2 oz mango puree (substitute for your favorite tropical fruit)

Shake and strain into glass with cubed ice and pour over crushed ice , garnish with a lemon or lime.

CoCo Coolout

2 oz ‐ Stillhouse Coconut Whiskey

1/2 oz ‐ Fresh Lime Juice

4 ‐ Watermelon Chunks

1 oz ‐ Coconut Water

Add watermelon chunks and lime juice into a shaker tin and muddle. Add Stillhouse Coconut Whiskey, coconut water and ice and shake. Double strain into an ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with a watermelon wedge.

Cinnamon Grapefruit Gimlet

2 parts Cinnamon/Grapefruit Infused Pinnacle® Original Vodka

1 part Fresh Pink Grapefruit Juice

½ part Simple Syrup

In a mixing glass combine all ingredients and top with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass or coupe. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Oaxacan Paloma

1 part Montelobos Mezcal

3 parts Q Grapefruit

½ part fresh lime juice

2 parts Hibiscus Grapefruit Syrup

To make syrup, combine ¾ cup water, ¼ cup whole dried hibiscus flowers, ¼ cup granulated sugar and peels from half a grapefruit (remove all pith) in a small saucepan. Bring to a low boil and simmer for 3 minutes, then strain peels out and chill. Add mezcal, lime and hibiscus syrup to a mixing tin, shake with ice and strain over fresh ice into a large glass. Pour Q Grapefruit over the top very slowly to achieve a color fade from bottom to top. Garnish with grapefruit.

BACARDÍ Pomegranate Mojito

1 Part Liber & Co. Real Grenadine

0.25 Parts Rocks Mix (fresh lime juice and sugar)

1 Part Club Soda

9 Mint Leaves

Gently muddle green mint leaves with the grenadine in a mason jar. Add the rocks mix, BACARDÍ Superior, and ice and shake for five seconds. Top with club soda and garnish with a fresh mint leaf.

Something Different:

Check out one of my new, favorite wines — ONEHOPE — which has an inspiring, paws-itive initiative going on for end of summer fun!The delicious ONEHOPE encourages others to “serve and celebrate” the end of summer with a bottle of wine and each product helps to fund pet adoptions! Wine and animals… it doesn’t get much better than that. The Pinot for Paws Woof! Gift Box is just $49 and includes ONEHOPE CA Pinot Noir, Tennis ball, #WINENOT canvas bone dog toy, cotton rope toy, and gourmet treats. Every box helps fund 1 pet adoption and is the perfect Labor Day treat for humans and pets, alike! To date, ONEHOPE has helped more than 43,000 shelter animals find a forever home.

Another fun, end-of-summer project that includes getting your buzz on: ice pops!

These Blackberry Apricot Basil Ice Pops with some added Patrón is the perfect treat!

Recipe:

(Makes about 12 pops)

12 oz container of blackberries

4 Apricots – skinned and seeded

4 basil leaves

1 c. water

1/2 c. simple syrup

pinch of salt

Add your favorite Patrón Tequila for a fun twist.

Mix all ingredients in a blender until smooth, then pour into popsicle molds, place the sticks in the popsicles and freeze overnight.

HollywoodLifers, what are you doing to celebrate the last weekend of the summer season?! Let us know!