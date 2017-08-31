Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Go On Romantic Double Date With Blake Griffin & Chandler Parsons

Those Kendall Jenner/Blake Griffin and Hailey Baldwin/Chandler Parsons relationship rumors are heating up once again after they went on a double date Aug. 30. Are these romances the real deal!?

Kendall Jenner, 21, sure knows how to keep us guessing when it comes to her love life! Although she seemed to be finally getting serious with A$AP Rocky, 28, this year, over the last few weeks, it’s been all about Blake Griffin — and they were out on the town once again Aug. 30. This time, the pair hit up Craig’s in L.A., and although they tried to avoid the paparazzi, cameras caught them sneaking out of the restaurant through a back door. They weren’t alone for this romantic night out, though. It looks like it was actually a double date, as Chandler Parsons, 28, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, could also be seen in the background of the video.

Chandler and Hailey have been together a lot this summer, but have denied that they’re in an exclusive relationship. Interestingly, the Grizzlies star has also been romantically linked to Kendall in the past, so maybe they all just run in the same crowd. However, there’s no mistaking that Kendall and Blake have been spending quite a bit of time together recently, although she was also spotted cozying up to her ex, Jordan Clarkson, 25, earlier this week. The supermodel has always been very private when it comes to her personal life, so we never know where she really stands with her men!

As for Kendall and Blake’s relationship, it’s reportedly “very new,” according to a recent OK! magazine report. “They’ve just been hanging out and getting to know each other better,” the mag’s source said. With the basketball season starting in just a few short weeks, they better log all the time together that they can!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall and Blake are an actual couple? What about Hailey and Chandler?