Kailyn Lowry Desperate To Get Pre-Baby Body Back — Will She Get Plastic Surgery?

After giving birth to baby #3, Kailyn Lowry is beyond eager to get back in shape. And while the star’s determined to slim down & tone up on her own, she doesn’t want to take surgery off the table! Find out why here.

Kailyn Lowry, 25, is ready to shed her pregnancy weight! The mom-of-three gave birth to her third son, whose name has yet to be announced, on Aug. 5, and she’s already itching to get back in the fitness game! “Kailyn can’t wait to get her pre-baby body back, she’s really excited about getting back in the gym,” an MTV source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels like this time around it’s going to be a lot easier to lose the weight because she knows so much more about nutrition than she did before.” Click here to see pics of celeb mom’s flat abs.

While working out is definitely a part of Kail’s plan to lose weight, she’s also going to focus heavily on eating clean and maintaining a strict diet. “She’s still breastfeeding so she doesn’t want to do anything crazy and go on some crash diet, but she is planning to get on a good meal plan that will give her exactly what she needs for her and her baby to be healthiest,” our insider explained. “But at first she’s just going to focus on moving her body again, she’s actually looking forward to working out again, which is something she never thought she’d say.” However, if the Teen Mom star can’t get to where she wants on her own, she won’t be shy about asking for help, like she has in the past. In fact, she may even go back to Michael Salzhauer, 45, also known as “Dr. Miami,” for a procedure or two.

“Kailyn is planning to get her body back the all-natural way, but never say never when it comes to surgery. She had such a great experience with Dr. Miami and doesn’t regret her surgeries at all,” our source added. “Her goal is to do it all on her own but there are certain things, like getting a perfect stomach, that are borderline impossible after three kids. She’s going to see what she can do all on her own, but if she can’t get to a place she’s happy with then she’s definitely open to getting a little help.” We wish Kailyn the best of luck with getting her post-baby body back!

