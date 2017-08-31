It’s official: Drake Bell and Josh Peck are back to being friends again! Josh shared new footage of their VMAs reunion on his vlog Aug. 30, along with a new video of them hanging out, and it’s the BEST. Check it out here!

We saw the photos of Drake Bell and Josh Peck hugging it out on the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, and now, there’s a video of the sweet moment to go along with it! Josh made an epic vlog of his night at the VMAs, and of course, it included him sneaking up on his former co-star while heading into the event. Drake was totally shocked to see Josh there, but they both had huge smiles on their faces as they addressed the camera and made little quips about their recent “feud.”

In case you haven’t been following, drama erupted between the Nickelodeon stars in June when Josh got married…and Drake only found out about the nuptials via photos on social media. He took to Instagram to air out his feelings about it, and had some choice words for Josh. Drake seemed to get over the whole ordeal pretty quickly, though, and in an interview at the end of July, he admitted he no longer had hard feelings, and said he wished he hadn’t made his anger so public.

The reunion between Drake and Josh wasn’t just a random meet-up at the VMAs, either. In fact, in the vlog, Josh also included footage of the pair hanging out at his house after the award show. “Alright guys, there you have it,” he said to the camera. “It’s all love!” Meanwhile, Drake has made it clear that he’s down for a Drake & Josh reunion, so the ball is now in Josh’s court to get the ball rolling!

