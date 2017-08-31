Frankie Muniz & Jordan Fisher Reportedly Join ‘DWTS’ Season 25 — Find Out Their Partners

Malcolm on the dance floor! Actor Frankie Muniz and former Disney Channel star Jordan Fisher are getting ready to cha cha cha into season 25 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ We’ve got who they are partnered up with!

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars season 25 is wrangling up quite a cast with the additions of Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, 31, and former Disney Channel and Grease Live star Jordan Fisher, 23, joining the competition, sources tell Hollywoodlife.com. For Jordan, he’s going be somewhat of a ringer as he’s got a musical theater background and has just starred in Hamilton on Broadway. Not to mention he’s going to have a pal in judge Julianne Hough, 29, who he co-starred with in Fox’s Grease Live when she played Sandy. Hmm…either she’ll end up going way hard on him to show that she’s not playing favorites, or she’ll totally gush over him because she knows how insanely talented he is from working alongside Jordan. He is reportedly being paired with pro-partner Lindsay Arnold, 23.

As for Frankie, it’s great that his health has recovered after he suffered mini-strokes in 2012 and 2013. Thankfully he’s now able to go through the grueling 12 hour a day practices alongside reported parter Witney Carson, 23. She’s already got one Mirror Ball win under her belt, taking another TV star all the way to the top when she and Alfonso Ribeiro, 42, won DWTS in 2014. Hey, if Carlton from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air can dance his way to victory, so can title character from Malcolm in the Middle! Former NBA star Derek Fisher, 43, will also be joining the cast as the first athlete that we know of for this season.

This is shaping up to be a really interesting season as married couple Nick Lachey, 42, and wife Vanessa, 36, will reportedly be competing against each other. The former 98 Degrees singer’s younger brother Drew Lachey, 41, won season two of DWTS, so it’s on Nick to keep the Mirror Ball Trophy in the family! The only contestant to officially confirm their casting ahead of the Sept. 6 announcement by ABC is Property Brothers star Drew Scott, 39.

The home renovator has the BEST reason ever as to why he’s going on the show. “I’ll be getting married in a matter of months,” Drew said, speaking with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 30, ahead of the upcoming release of the book he penned with his twin and Property Brothers co-star, Jonathan, It Takes Two. “Who wouldn’t want to have a professional dancer teach them how to dance just in time for the first dance?” Drew is partnered up with Emma Slater, 28, who won her first Mirror Ball Trophy last season with NFL star Rashad Jennings.

