Jeremy Meeks’ Ex Doubts His Commitment To Chloe Green — ‘Fears He Is Using Her’

‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green have been showing off their steamy love affair for all to see lately! However, his ex Melissa Meeks isn’t convinced that he’s really committed to his heiress GF!

Few people have had the wild ride to stardom like Jeremy Meeks! Once just the “Hot Felon,” now he’s an in-demand model with a billionaire heiress, Chloe Green, 26, for a girlfriend! And on Aug. 30, Chloe was glimpsed sporting a diamond ring in a selfie video, leading fans to believe they could even be engaged! However, Melissa Meeks, the hunky star’s ex, has some doubts about the sincerity of his relationship to Chloe! According to our insider, Melissa suspects Jeremy is seeing her for all the wrong reasons! Check out pics of this picture-perfect couple right here!

“Melissa has major doubts about Jeremy‘s sincerity or integrity in his current relationship with Chloe,” a source close to the former couple shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But Melissa has vowed to take the high ground. For the sake of their kids, Melissa will not speak ill of their father, despite her doubts about his current relationship lasting. Melissa fears Jeremy is just using Chloe but she hopes, for Chloe’s sake, she is wrong.” If anyone truly knows Jeremy, we’re betting it’s Melissa!

Our insider went on to add that, despite how much Jeremy hurt her, Melissa misses him as she works to move forward. “Melissa really felt like what she had with Jeremy was real and lasting. She is still in shock over the abrupt end to their relationship. She stood by Jeremy through some of his darkest days. Now that Melissa is dealing with life after Jeremy, she is a bit lost and unsure how to go on. But they made some beautiful kids together, created some wonderful memories together so she genuinely wishes him well.” Aww! Good for her!