Girl Born Without A Face Celebrates 9th Birthday After Doctors Gave Her Hours To Live After Birth

By reaching her 9th b-day, a girl born without a face, defied the odds after doctors refused to feed her after she was born & told her fam she wouldn’t survive. Medics say she’s alive thanks to her parents’s love.

Vitória Marchioli, 9, from Barra de São Francisco in Brazil, has the genetic disorder Treacher Collins syndrome, which prevented 40 of her facial bones from developing properly. When she was born, her eyes, mouth, and nose were displaced, causing doctors to doubt she would survive her first few hours of life. In fact, her doctors refused to feed her, even telling her family to go home and wait for their daughter to die! However, Vitória is alive and well today — and she turned nine years old earlier this month. Doctors credit her survival to her loving parents, Ronaldo, 39, and Jocilene‘s, 43, unwavering support and devotion. Click here to see celeb kids’ birthday parties.

“Doctors can’t explain how she has lived so long, but they believe it is down to our care and the love we have for her that has kept her alive,” Ronaldo said, according to Daily Mail. “We’re hoping to continue fundraising to give our daughter a better quality of life and giving her the best appearance we can. We fight for her so that she can look better and have a better quality of life. We love her and are thankful for having her alive.” Despite eight operations on her face, Ronaldo and Jocilene say Vitória is bullied over her appearance.

Treacher Collins syndrome is very rare and affects just one in 50,000 people. Due to her condition, Vitória has 40 bones in her face that have not formed properly. However, at just two days old, she was transferred to a specialist unit where her condition was diagnosed. A week later, her doting family was able to take her home. Her many surgeries have helped to reconstruct her eyes, nose, and mouth as well as stimulate her motor functions. Most recently, she received treatment at Shriner’s Hospital in Texas.

“She looked a little strange when she was born. She had a big opening on her face and a very open eye, she was different from our other children,” Ronaldo, a contract chauffeur, said. “She does not have any life expectancy, we do not know how long she will survive, we didn’t expect her to make it until her ninth birthday but are so grateful she has.”

The little girl requires around-the-clock care to keep her alive as well as to ensure she’s not choking. Other problems Vitória has faced include her nose not forming, an obscured mouth, damaged eyes with her left one protruding from its socket, and the other covered by a mass of tissue. And although her family has desperately tried to fix those problems, the child — and her loved ones — still faces ridicule. “We have been verbally abused and rejected by the public because of the appearance of our daughter,” Ronaldo said. “Even our other daughters have told us that children at school verbally abuse them for the appearance of Vitória.” SO sad.

“Vitória receives all the care, affection and possible love that we can give her, we try every day to help her as much as we can,” her dad added. “In future, we hope humanity will have more love for people independent of their appearance, skin color, race, religion, and more.”

