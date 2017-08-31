Corinne Olympios Explains DeMario Jackson PDA After ‘BIP’ Scandal: ‘We’re Friendly Like That’

Shocked to see Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson share PDA after their ‘BIP’ scandal? You’re not the only one! Corinne explained in a new interview why she jumped into his arms during their first meeting!

It was surprising, to say the least, when paparazzi caught Corinne Olympios, 25, squealing and leaping into DeMario Jackson‘s arms when they reunited months after Bachelor in Paradise. Corinne and DeMario enjoyed a night out in West Hollywood with their former BIP castmembers on August 30, and it was the first time that they had seen each other face-to-face since their sex scandal that leaked before the show aired. You would think that Corinne and DeMario would be on bad terms, but Corinne explained in a new interview that it’s just the opposite — they’re friends!

“I’m really glad [DeMario and I] got to hang out finally and just be our normal selves,” Corinne told Entertainment Tonight. We were just having a good time. We both have big personalities, so [the paparazzi] were like, ‘Oh, hug each other,’ and I just jumped on him. We’re friendly like that.” Corinne added that she and DeMario text, and chatted when she went home that night.

Whoa! We weren’t expecting that! Corinne and DeMario were embroiled in a major controversy when footage from Bachelor in Paradise leaked In June that allegedly showed Corinne extremely drunk as they hooked up in the resort’s pool. Some people on the BIP set alleged that Corinne was too drunk to consent. Corinne and DeMario have both defended themselves, claiming that nothing bad happened. The controversy has since fizzled out. Two months after the incident, Corinne and DeMario are all good.

“We’re just friends. We’re just moving on past the drama,” she told ET. “The fact that I can be back out in the open, without worrying so much about what people are going to say [is great]. I’m so happy me and DeMario are friends again, and I’m just happy that this is all kind of folding up into a nice little box.”

But would she ever consider dating the handsome guy? The obviously have chemistry, and Corinne’s currently single. “I mean, he’s a good-looking guy, but I don’t know if that will ever turn into anything. she said. “Finally, for once I am single. It feels good…I don’t have to answer to nobody. I’m having a great time finally, and it was just such a relief. I feel like I haven’t had that in a really long time, the freedom to have fun with friends and also to feel OK about being out with DeMario. I can’t say I wasn’t nervous about it. When I saw the cameras, I was like, ‘Oh no,’ but it was bound to happen eventually.”

