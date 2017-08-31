Corinne Olympios Is All Over DeMario During Night Out — Pics Of Her Kissing & Hugging Him

There’s definitely no bad blood here! Corinne Olympios was spotted jumping into DeMario Jackson’s arms after a late night clubbing together in West Hollywood. Clearly, they’ve put the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ scandal behind them!

Bachelor in Paradise contestants Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, have both publicly stated they don’t blame one another for what happened on night one in Mexico — the hook up that shut down paradise for two weeks. However, they also have been keeping their distance, and an insider close to Corinne actually told us she didn’t want to speak to him again — but it looks like that’s all changed.

The co-stars were spotted in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, both arriving to Nightingale club around 11:30 PM. In photos from outside the club, you can see an embrace, followed by Corinne excitedly jumping into his arms and kissing his cheek. The two left the club separately around 1:40 in the morning, according to SplashNews, but it is really nice to see that it’s completely cordial between them! See more photos of their reunion here.

“She wants the past to be the past and doesn’t want to be remembered only for this incident so she is completely stepping away from it all,” the source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively last week. “She hopes for the best for Demario but she doesn’t want to ever talk to him again and would like the incident to be ancient history. She actually wishes none of it ever happened in the first place.”

Corinne also sat down with Chris Harrison for a special interview during Tuesday night’s Bachelor in Paradise, and revealed that she hopes DeMario knows she has no ill will toward him. “I would want to tell him, ‘Listen, I respect you as a human,'” she told Chris. “‘I have nothing against you. I’m so sorry you had to go through this. I know what it feels like. I’m sorry.'”

