Cardi B & Offset Already Talking Babies — Her Pregnancy Plans Revealed

There’s no question Cardi B’s laser-focused on her career. But at the same time, we learned exclusively that the rapper also has babies on the brain! So is she ready to start a family with BF Offset? You may be surprised!

Cardi B, 24, and her boyfriend Offset, 25, seem to be falling more and more in love. And since things are apparently going SO well, Cardi is looking forward to their future together and is already in family-planning mode. However, she’s not ready quite yet to actually get pregnant. For now, she’s just having fun thinking about her and her man parenting together. After all, Offset is already the proud father to son Kody, 3, and seeing him interact with his little one has definitely tugged at Cardi’s heartstrings. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“Cardi just spent some time with Offset and his son Kody and it made her fall even harder of him,” a friend of Cardi’s told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The timing is not right for her to have a baby, she wants to focus on her career, but seeing what a good dad Offest is got her mind going. Now she’s talking about when they have their kids together and how cute their babies will be.” Pretty sweet, right? Clearly Cardi sees a bright future with her man, despite reportedly not wanting to get engaged at this point in time.

Apparently though, Cardi wants a ring AND a baby down the line. “Cardi doesn’t want a baby right now at all, but playing house for the day with her man was a huge turn on,” our insider added. “Honestly Offset would definitely make Cardi his wifey,” another source revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “They have talked about it, but Cardi isn’t ready for all that just yet.” We totally don’t blame her! She’s only 24 and let’s not forget she’s been in an abusive relationship before. We love how the rapper is currently killing it in the career department and is taking things slow with her man.

