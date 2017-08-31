Best Bikinis For Large Busts — Ashley Graham, Chrissy Teigen & More PICS

Some of our favorite stars like Ashley Graham, Kim Kardashian, and Chrissy Teigen have been ‘blessed with a chest’ — if you have a similar body type, you NEED to read these expert stylist’s tips on finding the best bikini!

Lindsey Nolan, an expert fashion stylist who works with celeb it-girls like Olivia Culpo & Amanda Steele told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what to do if you’re shopping for a bikini that will look great with big boobs. “So you’re #blessedwithachest…. not to worry! The two most important factors bustier women need to consider when selecting a suit are support and coverage (especially if you love to swim). Thus, underwires and straps for support are essential. I would recommend avoiding a push up style because you don’t necessarily need more oompf in this department. However, a lightly padded cup can provide good coverage and support.”

She continued, “If you’re looking for more coverage, a one piece with underwire support will probably be your best friend. Also consider sportier styles if you want to minimize your top half. Athletic style swimwear is super cute right now! You can opt for a sports bra type style of top that will keep the girls covered like a racerback or a zip front two piece. Look for sportier suits made of a thin foam or neoprene on top! Neoprene is an incredible material for supporting while minimizing movement for voluptuous body types. It’s used for wetsuits and water sports so it’s trustworthy for busty girls. Check out swimwear designer Lisa Marie Fernandez for cute styles & neoprene fabrics. Finally, get inspired by well endowed actresses like Sofia Vergara or it girls like Kylie Jenner.”

See examples of stars wearing bikinis in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, will you check out these best bikinis for big boobs?