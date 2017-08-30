Breaking News

Hurricane Harvey Telethon: Jamie Foxx & More Plan Major Event For September

Jamie Foxx Hurricane Harvey Telethon Announcement Video
A telethon is being held to help Hurricane Harvey victims, according to an Aug. 30 report, and the organizers behind it are the same people who held Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert benefit. Here’s everything you need to know.

Houston rapper Bun B, 44, and others who organized Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester concert are helping those affected by the Hurricane Harvey devastation, as sources tell TMZ. Bun, who is from Houston, TX, and his team will be holding the telethon on Sept. 12, and “major TV networks [will] run it live in primetime,” the insiders say.

Jamie Foxx, 49, who is also from Texas, is involved, and he promoted the telethon on his Instagram account on Aug. 29. “Just want to let everybody in Texas know that we got you. From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out, my prayers go out,” the actor said. “September 12, we have a telethon that we’re doing. We’re going to raise as much money as we can for everybody down there. We’re here for you.” You can watch his video message below.

Bun B has been outspoken about his involvement in hurricane relief efforts and what can be done to help victims. “It’s a 24-hour thing now,” he told Mass Appeal on Aug. 28. “Right now we can’t… We need boats, right? We need shallow water boats that can get into these communities and get people out. There are hundreds of families right now as we’re talking, stuck in the attics of their homes and on the roofs of their houses and on the top floors of their buildings right now. They’re stuck right now. Phones are dead. Finally the sun is up, so they can get on the roof and get out somewhere and start waving to make people aware. But it’s all about if somebody’s got a boat in your neighborhood. All the money in the world can’t help these people.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the telethon.

HollywoodLifers, you can learn more about how to help hurricane victims here.