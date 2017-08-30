Vanderpump Rules’ Jax & Brittany: Did They Split & What’s Up With That Engagement Ring?

For weeks breakup rumors have dogged ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Jax and Brittany. But on the series premiere of their new show, he also talked about proposing. So what’s going on? Jax and Brittany gave us the dish!

When Jax and Brittany recently stopped by the HollywoodLife.com office to promote their new show, Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, we couldn’t help but ask about those pesky breakup rumors. Are they or aren’t they together? Well, Jax EXCLUSIVELY told us, “I think us being on a television show — I think it kind of magnifies if you get in an argument or anything, or if you have some kind of tiff. What I’m trying to say is if you get into an argument like that, us being on a show just magnifies it, so… we’re not broken up. We get in arguments just like anybody else.” Then, Brittany chimed in in an effort to help explain the situation. “What happens is I get mad at him and I blocked him on Instagram and Twitter, and everybody saw it,” she said.

“Yeah… I was trying to say that the right way, but…” Jax intervened, before Brittany continued, “All of these articles and stuff started coming out. And I went to go visit my family because we had just finished [filming] Vanderpump Rules, so I hadn’t been able to see everyone in a long time. He went to visit his family, and people thought that was crazy too.”

“Yeah. People thought it was a weird breakup. I hadn’t seen my family in a long time, and she hadn’t seen her family. I wanted to spend a lot of time with my family, and she wanted to spend a lot of time with her family, so it was just the best way to do it, so we got enough time with our families,” Jax added. And Brittany concluded, “We’re allowed to take trips [without each other]!”

Phew! So Jax and Brittany are together. And once we figured that out, we had to ask about their future plans. If you’ll recall, Jax showed Brittany’s mom and Memaw a ring design on the Aug. 23 premiere of their spinoff. So is he going to propose soon? “I had no idea about [the ring]. He kind of freaked out because we were talking about it the other day, and he hadn’t watched the episode yet. And I had. He was like, ‘You saw that? You saw that?’ I said, ‘You showed it on the show with cameras there, so yes I did see it!’ I had absolutely no idea,” Brittany said after we brought up the ring. And when we asked Jax if they’re presently engaged, he said, “I don’t know. I can’t answer that. That would ruin everything.” Boo! To find out what else is next for Jax and Brittany, watch the full video above!

Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET, only on Bravo!

