Tweet Hospitalized: R&B Singer Suffering From Terrifying Blood Clots

Our thoughts are with singer, Tweet, while she’s dealing with some serious health issues. Her boyfriend, told fans that she’s been hospitalized for blood clots, which doctors are having a hard time controlling.

R&B singer, Tweet, 46, who’s real name is, Charlene Keys, has been hospitalized with blood clots in both her lungs and arms. Her boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant, of Empowerment Temple in Baltimore, MD, took to Instagram to ask fans to pray for the singer on August 29. “ALERT!!! I need your prayers for @tweet_ “, he wrote. “She’s been admitted in hospital for blood clots in both lungs & right arm!” Bryant even admitted that doctors haven’t been able to pinpoint the exact health issues Tweet is experiencing. “Doctors can’t trace it but God is a healer! Prayer still works…”, he continued.

Tweet’s daughter, Shenice Johnson, who’s also a singer, took to Instagram to with a similar message. “Asking for your prayers. My mom has been admitted into the hospital battling blood clots in her lungs !!!”, she explained. “We are believing God for total recovery! She’s my world and I know she’s in God’s hands !!” Fans instantly rallied around Tweet and her loved ones, upon hearing the shocking news. See the emotional posts from Bryant and Johnson, below.

Tweet and Bryant went public with their relationship in 2016. The pair gushed about their sweet meeting during a July 2016 episode of ‘The Preachers’ talk show, which Bryant serves as a co-host. “A year ago I was walking through Times Square going to an Oprah Winfrey movie premiere and I bumped into R&B Singer Tweet, who is my absolute favorite female singer in the world,” Bryant explained of the first time the pair met. “And, I pulled an Orrick move and asked for a picture. We have grown into an incredible friendship,” he continued. The pastor even referred to Tweet as his “Last Lady.”

Our thoughts are with Tweet, as well as her family and friends during this difficult time.