Tiny’s Hot Trainer Gushes Over Her ‘Lovely Revenge Body’ — Is T.I. Jealous?

Tiny’s hot trainer just posted a sexy pic of the songstress with the most telling caption! Here’s what he wrote about her gorgeous figure!

The drama just seems to follow on-again, off-again couple T.I., 36, and Tiny, 42, everywhere they go! In case you hadn’t heard, a new report has surfaced alleging that the Xscape member cheated on her hubby for two years with Master P, 47! Although the rapper has denied the accusations, this controversy is far from over! And now Tiny’s trainer, Kory Phillips decided to share a steamy pic of her with a not-so-subtle jab at T.I.! Take a look back at this cute couple through the years right here!

“Just a couple Lovely Bodies,” Kory caption a stunning photo of Tiny alongside her daughter Zonnique Pullins, both dressed to the nines and ready for their close-up! But he also added a hashtag that MUST be mentioned: “#revengebodyexpert”. Whoa! Was that a reference to the endless cheating rumors that have plagued Tiny’s marriage?! According to our sources, the pint-sized singer loves working out with Kory in part because it drives her husband mad with jealousy!

“Working out with Korey is her way of getting a little revenge on TIP,” a source close to Tiny previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The sad thing is she’s only doing this because he always seems to let her down, he makes all these promises and then as soon as he’s got her all to himself he breaks them. Now she’s going back on her promises too, he’s going to get a taste of his own medicine.” She sounds like she knows exactly what to do to get under T.I.’s skin! But will the ploy just pull them further apart!?

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Should Tiny keep working with Kory? Let us know your thoughts below!