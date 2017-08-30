‘Survivor’ Season 35 Cast: Meet The Heroes, Healers & Hustlers

Ready for a new season of ‘Survivor?’ For season 35, 18 castaways will head to Mamanuca Islands in Fiji — and the cast includes an NFL player and an Olympian!

This season of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers will feature 18 castaways, divided into three groups based on how they are perceived by others — heroes are known for their courage and commitment; healers are known for their selfless work, and hustlers are known for their work ethic. But which group can outwit, outplay and outlast each other?

In honor other of the 35th season, host Jeff Probst and the three tribes are heading back to Fiji where alliances will be formed and broken. Here’s the full cast of season 35 of Survivor.

“LEVU”- HEROES TRIBE

Alan Ball, 31

Hometown: Houston, Texas via Detroit, Mich.

NFL Player

Ben Driebergen, 34

Hometown: Boise, Id.

Marine

John “JP” Hilsabeck, 28

Hometown: Los Angeles

Firefighter

Chrissy Hofbeck, 46

Hometown: Glen Gardner, N.J.

Financial Analyst

Ashley Nolan, 26

Hometown: Satellite Beach, Fla.

Lifeguard

Katrina Radke, 46

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Olympian

“SOKO”- HEALERS TRIBE

Jessica Johnston, 29

Hometown: Louisville, Ky.

Nurse Practitioner

Roark Luskin, 27

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Social Worker

Cole Medders, 24

Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.

Wilderness Therapy Guide

Joe Mena, 34

Hometown: Tolland, Conn. via Bronx, N.Y.

Probation Officer

Desiree “Desi” Williams, 27

Hometown: Peachtree City, Ga.

Physical Therapist

Mike Zahalsky, 43

Hometown: Parkland, Fla.

Urologist

“YAWA”- HUSTLERS TRIBE

Patrick Bolton, 24

Hometown: Lanett, Ala.

Small Business Owner

Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott, 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Celebrity Assistant

Simone Nguyen, 25

Hometown: Worcester, Mass.

Diversity Advocate

Devon Pinto, 23

Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.

Surf Instructor

Lauren Rimmer, 35

Hometown: Beaufort, N.C.

Fisherman

Ryan Ulrich, 23

Hometown: North Arlington, N.J.

Bellhop

HollywoodLifers, which tribe would you be part of? Season 35 of Survivor airs on September 27 at 8PM ET on CBS.