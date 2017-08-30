‘RHONY’ Reunion Recap: Bethenny Refuses To Forgive Ramona For Being ‘An A**hole’

The ‘RHONY’ reunion special took a turn on Aug. 30, when Bethenny questioned the sincerity of Ramona’s apology. And Ramona was forced to address accusations she made against Bethenny this season.

When a fan asked Bethenny why she couldn’t forgive Ramona for her outbursts this season on RHONY (since LuAnn was able to forgive her for her outbursts last season), Bethenny said she would have been able to “if it ended there.” Then, LuAnn intervened and said Ramona was out of line for “going after” Bethenny’s child. (Obviously, she was referencing the moment when Ramona asked Bethenny if anyone had approached her 6-year-old daughter about her soft-core porn past.) And Ramona wasn’t having any of it — “I didn’t go after her! I asked, ‘How are you handling it with your daughter?'” But Bethenny didn’t buy Ramona’s excuse.

Then, a fan accused Ramona of looking like she “resents Bethenny’s success, just as Jill Zarin did in Season 3.” Ramona denied that, saying, “No. I’m proud of Bethenny’s success,” before throwing what seemed like a dig. “I was self made by the time I was 30, and she was self-made by the time she was 37,” she said. Bethenny and LuAnn both rolled their eyes, as they should have. Ramona also insisted she loves the Skinnygirl brand, despite knocking it earlier this season. Bethenny, however, brought up all of Ramona’s disgusting behavior over the last decade, including their famous talk on the Brooklyn Bridge during Season 3. “You can’t be happy for other people, and it shows in your face,” Bethenny barked at Ramona. The ladies seemed to agree. Will these two ever make up? At this point, it doesn’t seem likely.

In other reunion news, Tinsley and Sonja attempted to clear the air and salvage their friendship. Fortunately, they had more luck than Bethenny and Ramona, as they decided to let bygones be bygones. Sonja denied every saying Tinsley was a bad houseguest and Tinsley just shrugged it off (sort of).

