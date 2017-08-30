Prince Harry & William Visit Touching Memorials For Princess Diana 20 Years After Her Death

Twenty years ago, a young Prince Harry and Prince William stood at Kensington Palace with broken hearts after the tragic death of their mother Princess Diana. Today, the royals visited loving tributes to her at those same gates.

With heavy hearts, Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton visited Princess Diana‘s memorial garden on Aug. 30, and the brothers went on to make an unannounced visit to floral tributes left by fans at the Kensington Palace gates. You can take a look at photos from the somber day, which marks the 20th anniversary of the Princess’ untimely death, in the attached gallery.

As you can see, the Kensington Palace gates are absolutely overflowing with flowers, cards and other tributes to the late Princess, who died in a Paris car crash at just 36 years old on Aug. 31, 1997. Her sons were aged 15 and 12 at the time, and absolutely devastated.

Two decades later, Kate Middleton and the Princes clutched umbrellas to shield themselves from the London rain as they toured the White Garden, which has been planted in Princess Diana’s memory. The brothers then visited the sea of tributes, waving to well-wishers before pausing to read the banners and card and placing some flowers in the huge pile.

“The engagement will allow the Princes to pay tribute to the life and work of their mother the day before the twentieth anniversary of her death,” a statement from the Palace read. They also met with leaders from eight different charities that Diana supported, including the Osteopathic Centre for Children and the Landmine Survivors Network.

Watch a clip from their visit:

The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother. pic.twitter.com/pOAtvsOE4q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

