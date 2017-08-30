Lamar Odom Admits He Still Texts Khloe Kardashian: What Does Tristan Thompson Think?

Are Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian on good terms? She recently admitted that their TV show was his idea. He recently confessed that he was a ‘scumbag’ during their marriage. Now, Lamar says he texts her!

Do Lamar Odom, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, text on the regular? In a new interview, the former NBA star makes it sound like the tumultuous exes are on pretty good terms. And, if they’re not, then she may not be too happy about what he has to say. In an interview with In Touch, the mag points out that Lamar has admitted to being unfaithful during their marriage, and then inquires about if he and Khloe are currently on good terms. “I just texted her yesterday,” Lamar admits, adding, “I don’t think she hates me even though she has every reason to.”

A lot of people wouldn’t argue his opinion, seeing as he recently confessed that Khloe once walked in on him and another woman doing lines of cocaine inside a motel; a “dark” moment that occurred while they were still married. But, Lamar did confirm one thing — “I definitely don’t hate her,” he said. While Lamar ended his reply on a positive note, he made zero mention about receiving any type of reply from his ex. He also did not divulge a word about her new boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers star, Tristan Thompson, 26. Tristan or Khloe have not spoken out about Lamar’s interview.

Although Khloe has moved on from her broken marriage to Lamar, it would be rather difficult for the former Laker to hate her. When he was released from the hospital, as well as post-care rehab [in 2015], Khloe cared for Odom, even though they were in the midst of officiating their divorce. She set him up in a home, which she furnished and decorated, while she acted as his primary care taker; making medical and financial decisions for him. Although she was hurt, Khloe ended up putting the entire divorce on hold to care for him. The pair eventually went through with the divorce, having completed the legal docs in Dec. 2016.

All in all, the rest of Lamar’s interview was very positive, in terms of Khloe and the entire Kardashian family. As mentioned earlier, Khloe recently admitted that her show E! show with Lamar was all his idea. And, he confirmed to the mag that “I guess you can say she’s right. It was my idea.” And, as for that book he’s planning to pen [in case you didn’t know, Lamar is writing a memoir], he cleared that air on if it will be a Kardashian tell-all. “No!”, he tells the mag about if he will write anything that will offend the family. “I’m a big boy… they have nothing to be worried about.”

