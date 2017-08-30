Kourtney Kardashian: How I Exercise On Vacation — Copy Her Moves This Labor Day Weekend

Going on vacation doesn’t have to disrupt your fitness goals, and working out will make you feel a lot more confident in that bikini. Read Kourtney’s tips for burning calories ANYWHERE without equipment right here!

Kourtney Kardashian looks AMAZING and it’s because she’s really prioritizing her health and fitness. “Exercising is a part of my daily routine,” she wrote on her app. “So, even though I like to relax on vacation, getting a workout in is still important to me. Also, working out while traveling really helps me with jet lag and makes starting to work out again when I’m back at home not as difficult. Scroll down to see the moves I use when I am away from home.” Here are four of her top moves that you can easily do on a trip without any gym equipment!

“SQUATS: While in Egypt, I did 200 chair squats to help keep my hamstrings, glutes and quads toned. Just pretend you are about to sit on a chair and pop up into standing position while engaging your core. Be sure your knees don’t go over your toes when you bend down.

LUNGES: A powerwalk on the beach is always a great workout, since sand makes your leg muscles work harder. To kick this up a notch, mix in some lunges at the beginning and end of your walk. Since walking — or lunging — on sand provides instability, you’ll work that much harder to keep your balance.”

“DIPS: Find a fixed (and strong!) ledge — like a tall bathtub or steps — and lower your body up and down with your legs straight out. Keep the move slow and controlled.

PUSH-UPS: Classic, old-school push-ups may be the least fun exercise, but they are so effective in toning your upper body and adding definition to your arms. If push-ups are too hard at first, modify the move and anchor with your knees, instead of with your toes.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try Kourtney Kardashian’s workout on vacation?