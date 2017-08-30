Kim Kardashian Feels Taylor Swift Is Trying To ‘Bully’ Her With ‘Petty’ New ‘LWYMMD’ Video

Old Taylor Swift is dead – but is the new one a bully? Kim Kardashian thinks so, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Kim thinks Tay needs to find something better to do than pick on her and Kanye West!

Taylor Swift, 27, may have scored a bit of revenge on Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, with her explosive “Look What You Made Me Do” video. However, to Kim, all Taylor did was prove how much a “bully” she thinks Tay is. Kim feels she and Kanye “ do not deserve to be subject of such scorn from a bully like Taylor,” a Kardashian family insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Sure, Kim wasn’t going to be a fan of the video, what with all the shade Taylor throws at the KUWTK star. Yet, after seeing it, Kim thinks that Taylor needs to check her priorities.

“Kim feels Taylor’s video is immature, petty, classless,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “and with so many more important things happening in the world, the video has poor timing.” Well, with Texas underwater and neo-Nazis marching in the streets, perhaps it’s not the right moment for Taylor – or anyone – to try and pick a pop culture fight? If it does seem weird that Kim Kardashian would be more concerned with the struggles of other people than her own drama, remember – Kim and her family donated $500,000 dollars to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. It seems Ms. Kardashian-West is putting her money where her mouth is.

Still, that doesn’t meant Kim wasn’t upset at Taylor for seemingly mocking her Oct. 2016 Paris robbery. In the “LWYMMD” video, Taylor bathes in a tub full of diamonds while signing about someone’s “perfect crime.” Some have taken this as a slight at Kim’s terrifying robbery, which has left Kim feeling furious. Kim thinks that Taylor possibly making fun of the break-in is going too far, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

If Kim thinks Taylor is bullying her, is Ms. Kardashian-West going to clap back and get a bit of payback of her own? She and Kanye are reportedly over this feud and are ready to move on with their lives. Yet, with so many fans trolling Kim (the same way they trolled Taylor after Kim shared the infamous “Famous” phone call video) Kim is “torn” between rising above the hate and clapping back. Kim may shut down this “bully,” but when she responds to Taylor, an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that it will be in a “careful, calculated way.”

It doesn’t seem like this feud is over, HollywoodLifers. What do you think? Do you think Taylor is being a “bully?” Do you think that Kim should respond or leave Taylor alone?