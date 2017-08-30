Khloe Kardashian Working With A Fertility Expert — She’s So Ready To Be A Mom

Khloe Kardashian has never made it a secret about how badly she wants children of her own. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s working with a fertility specialist to have a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

For years now Khloe Kardashian, 33, has longed for a family of her own. While she had fertility struggles when married to Lamar Odom, 37, that prevented them from having kids, she’s hoping that things will be different when it comes to getting pregnant with 26-year-old boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s baby. “Khloe is ready to become a mother and has been for a while. She wants to do everything the most healthy way for her baby so she keeps pregnancy tests in her bathroom. Khloe has baby fever big time and has been working with a fertility specialist who recommended she keep some in her home,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She has already taken two at home pregnancy tests in the last several months to determine what was going on with her body. She knows that the healthiest way for her to care for her baby with Tristan is through early detection of the pregnancy,” our source adds. Khloe’s clean and fit lifestyle will really help when she does finally conceive, because she doesn’t drink alcohol very often and eats a super healthy diet. She doesn’t have any habits that would be bad for a baby that she would have to give up for a pregnancy. See pics of Khloe and Tristan’s romance by clicking here

A new report in Star magazine on Aug. 30 claims that Khloe is already 12 weeks pregnant , but that she’s having the baby to keep Tristan from leaving her, which seems pretty sketchy considering how crazy in love they are . “Khloe had been trying to lock Tristan down, angling to move in together and get pregnant” before Tristan allegedly said he wanted to break up, a source told the mag. “Khloe thought Tristan was her soulmate. Plus, her clock was ticking pretty loudly. There was nothing she wanted more than to have a baby with him.” Khlo-money sure didn’t look pregnant when she stepped out on the very same day on her way to the gym, with her abs looking as flat and toned as ever.

