Kendall Jenner Slammed For Fashion Icon Of The Decade Honor: It’s ‘Undeserved’

Kendall Jenner will be given the Fashion Icon of the Decade Award at the 2017 Fashion Media Awards…and the Internet hasn’t had the best reaction to this decision. Here’s what the haters had to say.

The Daily Front Row will host its fifth annual Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 8, but it seems they’ve made quite a controversial decision regarding who to give one major award to! It was announced on Aug. 28 that Kendall Jenner, 21, will be the recipient of the Fashion Icon of the Decade honor, which a lot of people on Twitter seem to disagree with. The reason? Well, a decade ago…she was only 11. Plus, she’s only been modeling and prominent in the fashion industry for the last five years or so, so many people feel it’s not fair to have her represent the last ten years.

“Full offense but Kendall is such a bland/boring model & is no where near being an “icon” for fashion…at all,” one person wrote. “This is so undeserved.” Clearly, some people are being super rude about this. One person even wrote, “Awarding Kendall Jenner with fashion icon of the decade is like awarding Oscar Pistorius with husband of the decade.” In case you didn’t know, Oscar was convicted of murder after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. Yeah, that’s a pretty harsh comparison!

Still, Kendall has gotten a lot of support, too. “This is pretty major…congrats @KendallJenner,” Rachel Zoe tweeted to the 20-year-old. A fan also posted an epic collage of photos of Kendall in high-fashion ensembles with the caption, “Y’all acting like Kendall Jenner doesn’t really deserve a fashion icon award.” SLAY! You can check out some of the negative reactions here:

I love Kendall but why would she get fashion icon of the decade award when she was a child for half of it 🙂 — jm (@asvpxjoyce) August 28, 2017

Pretty sure Kendall Jenner hasn't made a single decision for herself in the last decade. How could she be considered a fashion icon? — Oliva (@OllieCoulter) August 30, 2017

How has Kendall Jenner won a fashion icon award when her whole family needs a stylist to prepare every single outfit they wear 😬 — Robyn Milana (@robynmilana) August 30, 2017

lol giving kendall jenner a fashion icon of the decade award when she's been in the industry for less than 5 years is insulting 🤷🏽‍♀️ — son (@couIture) August 30, 2017

Kendall's outfits are nice and I always look forward to seeing what she wears but like fashion icon of the decade?? Idk about that — ؘ (@journuls) August 30, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall deserves the award?