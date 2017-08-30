Katy Perry No Longer Wants To End Taylor Swift Feud After ‘LWYMMD’ Video, Report Claims

Katy Perry is ‘calculating her next move,’ following the release of Taylor Swift’s new video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ Initially, Katy wanted to end their feud, but now she wants some sweet revenge!

Fans may be obsessed with Taylor Swift‘s new video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” but according to a new report by InTouch, Hollywood is extremely upset with Taylor, and they’re planning on firing back at the singer. Specifically, Taylor’s longtime nemesis, Katy Perry, is extremely upset with both Taylor’s video and the way it debuted. As you’ll recall, Taylor premiered her video during the MTV Video Music Awards. Katy, who was hosting the show, saw the timing of it all as a diss. Especially because Taylor seemed to diss Katy IN the video. “Taylor crossed the line with this video,” a source told the magazine. “She has just made her feuds worse.” Click here to see pics from Taylor’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Believe it or not, Taylor didn’t even show up to the awards show to present her own video. Obviously, if she had, she would have had to share the stage with Katy, and that would have been awkward. But even so, her premiering the video without even being there looked like a total shot at Katy. And the fact that Taylor then seemingly shaded Katy with a lookalike persona in the “LWYMMD” video made things much much worse for the feuding pop stars. Katy wanted to end their feud, but now she wants to get revenge. “Katy had heard rumors Taylor was targeting her in [the video],” the source continued, “So she deliberately avoided being on stage when Taylor’s video premiered. She didn’t want to look foolish.”

Katy “won’t let Taylor get away with this,” the source added. “She’s already calculating her next move, and Taylor isn’t going to like it.” Swish swish, bish.

