Is Kate Middleton Pregnant With Baby #3 & Set To Be The Next Queen?

Kate Middleton may finally be getting what she’s always wanted, a larger family AND a royal promotion! A new report claims Kate’s rumored to be pregnant & Queen Elizabeth herself wants her to carry on the crown.

A new report claims Kate Middleton, 35, and her husband Prince William, 35, have been “royally blessed” in more ways than one! Apparently the beloved couple have been tapped by Queen Elizabeth II, 91, to succeed her amid the happy news that Kate is pregnant with her third child, at least according to Life & Style magazine. “Kate has always wanted a third child,” an alleged royal insider told the publication. “She’s been telling friends she will have some great news to share soon.” If the rumor is true, Kate and Will are about to have a lot on their plates! After all, taking over for the queen once she passes will be no easy feat. Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

“Her majesty is just delighted that Kate has turned out to be such a star for the royal family,” the source said. “After all the scandals of the past, the queen is glad Kate has brought stability to the family.” The biggest scandal the queen is reportedly referring to is Prince Charles, 68, and Camilla‘s, 70, affair while Charles was married to Princess Diana. “When news first broke of Charles and Camila’s affair, the public sided with Dina. But as time went by and the couple tied the knot, the negative publicity died down,” another source told the media outlet. “Now the anniversary of her death has reopened old wounds. The royals knew it would be much talked about, but they never expected so many to speak out about the suffering Di went through…Once again, critics are turning against Charles.”

It’s for that reason the queen wants to pass the torch directly to Kate and William — and pass over her own son in the process. “Initially, Charles was opposed to the idea of abdicating, saying he had waited his whole life to be king,” an alleged high-level courtier told the mag. “But he is coming around to the idea. In a funny way, stepping aside could make Charles incredibly popular. People would regain their respect for him.” Either way though, the mag insists Kate is most likely in the early stages of pregnancy, and that the palace will be making an announcement soon.

“Kate has been trying for another baby for months and is showing all the tell-tale signs that she’s expecting,” another source revealed. “She’s been suffering from nausea and morning sickness again, and she can’t stop eating spicy food and candy!” If the brunette beauty truly is expecting, it would make Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, older siblings! “She may look pencil-thin, but she is always holding her arms or a bag in front of her tummy in recent weeks,” the insider said. “And at a private party the other day she declined to have an alcoholic drink, so there are signs everywhere.”

Queen Elizabeth couldn’t be more pleased. “In Elizabeth’s eyes, Kate is intelligent, warm, professional, understands what is required from being a royal, and is loved by the public,” a source added. “She’s the first woman in years who has married into the royal family without bringing drama with her.”

