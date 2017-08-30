Justin Bieber Looks Happier Than Ever In New Pics After Hot Date With Mystery Girl

Justin Bieber’s all smiles after his mystery date! The Biebs looked as giddy as a little kid while walking around LA following his dinner with a beautiful woman. Oooh!

What’s on your mind, Justin Bieber? The “Despacito” singer, 23, was spotted grinning so widely after his dinner with a hot mystery woman on August 28. Paparazzi caught Justin leaving Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills with a truly infectious smile the day after the dinner, August 29. So cute! That dinner with the beautiful brunette must have gone very well. Justin was dressed casually, wearing a red polo shirt and gym shorts, carrying an iced drink. Justin usually isn’t a fans of the paparazzi, frequently asking for privacy. But whatever happened at his dinner the day before was too good to make him care about the cameras!

Justin was spotted with a super hot chick at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on August 29, and they appeared to be very cozy. The pics taken of their dinner are really blurry, but you can see him leaning in closely to the woman, looking at something on her phone. The 60s-inspired restaurant is dimmed and candlelit, providing a super romantic atmosphere. The woman has the brightest smile on her face while hanging out with Justin! We’re so eager to find out who she is, and what connection she has with Justin.

It’s clear from the big ‘ol smile on Justin’s face on his walk through Beverly Hills that he’s not fretting over the hacker who took over Selena Gomez‘s Instagram account and posted hude photos of him. That incident was a doozy. The hacker only posted one photo when they got into Selena’s account: a full-frontal nude photo that showed off Justin’s everything. Selena’s team shut down her Instagram immediately so nothing else could be posted. Justin apparently doesn’t care about the post!

