Is Khloe Kardashian Finally Pregnant? Report Claims She’s 12 Weeks With Tristan’s Baby

There’s reportedly major drama in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship! Not only is Khloe allegedly 12 weeks pregnant, but a new report claims that the couple also split!

This is awful! Khloe Kardashian‘s dream has turned into a nightmare. After years of wanting a baby, Khloe, 33, is reportedly finally pregnant, which should be a blessing. But the alleged pregnancy comes at the same time that boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, reportedly told her he wanted to break up! Khloe’s allegedly 12 weeks along in her pregnancy, according to a report from Star magazine, and reeling over the sudden breakup. It apparently came out of nowhere, and her world has been turned upside down.

“Khloe had been trying to lock Tristan down, angling to move in together and get pregnant” before Tristan allegedly said he wanted a breakup, a source told Star magazine. “Khloe though Tristan was her soulmate. Plus, her clock was ticking pretty loudly. There was nothing she wanted more than to have a baby with him.” Poor Khloe!

The couple recently had discussions about having a baby sooner rather than later, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in August! Khloe reportedly doesn’t want to be a single parent, the source said, so Tristan’s alleged departure is hitting her hard. No wonder! Though they’re apparently no longer together, Tristan has every intention of staying in Khloe’s life — especially after learning that she’s allegedly pregnant.”[Tristan will] do the right thing and stand by Khloe. But he’s made it clear that it’s all about staying friends for the sake of the baby,” the source said.

Tristan’s alleged decision must have happened completely out of the blue, because Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq, 34, said just days ago that she thinks they’ll totally get married! “I don’t put timelines on what I think people should be doing, but I believe that Khloe and Tristan do have the makings of a relationship that could stand the test of time,” she told E! News. “To me, I think most people would look at them and say, ‘They give you husband and wife potential.’” She said “they’re truly best friends” and that Khloe’s so happy with Tristan!

Hopefully, Malika’s right, and Khloe and Tristan are still going strong. And hopefully, Khloe finally gets her wish and has a baby with the man of her dreams!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Khloe’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan are really having a baby? Let us know!