Illinois Mom, 41, Kills Adorable Twin Daughters, 5, Before Turning Gun On Herself At Home

On Aug. 28, a mother and her 5-year-old twin daughters were found dead in their Illinois home. Police say the woman killed them in an ‘apparent murder-suicide,’ and her husband, the twins father, is devastated.

Celisa Henning, 41, was horrifyingly found dead in her Illinois bathroom with her twin 5-year-old daughters in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Chicago Tribune. Celisa and her twins, Makayla and Addison, all had gunshot wounds in their heads, according to autopsy results, with Celisa suffering a single shot and the sisters sustaining multiple blows. Click here to see pictures of the mother and her twins.

The twins, who had just started kindergarten at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School in Joliet, Illinois, and their mother were found by her husband and their father, Steve Henning. Steven’s father, Dennis, described his daughter-in-law as “disturbed” and “troubled” and said she had filed a lawsuit earlier in the month related to a 2015 car accident in which she sought $100,000 in damages for a lower back injury she alleged she sustained in the crash. Dennis said the girls had spent the day of the apparent murder-suicide with their mother, and his son, a plumber, had been trying to contact his wife throughout the day, but she didn’t pick up the phone. Steven found his wife and children when he arrived home around 3:30 p.m. and called the police. “He’s grieving,” Dennis said of his son.

“If she did this, I can’t imagine the terror in her heart,” Joan Paul, a neighbor who called Celisa a devoted mother, said. “Those kids were her life. She was an excellent mother.” Taraus Campbell, a longtime friend of the couple and godfather to one of the twins, said they were very different girls — one was blonde and the other had dark hair — but they were both “great kids.” “They were daddy’s girls, but also mommy’s girls,” he said.

