Hurricane Harvey: Mom Dies Saving Daughter, 3, From Drowning In Flood As They’re Swept Away

SO devastating. A TX woman heroically sacrificed her own life for her daughter’s in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. When the toddler was found, she was clutching to her mom’s body in the waters.

A 41-year-old unidentified Texas woman saved her 3-year-old daughter’s life after getting swept away in Hurricane Harvey floodwaters on Aug. 29, according to authorities. The mother-child pair were in Beaumont, Texas, which is about two hours away from Houston, when tragedy struck. In a statement released by authorities, it was announced that “the child was holding on to her mother,” when the two were found floating in the water. “The first responders got to the mother and child just before they went under a trestle,” the statement read. Click here to see pics of abandoned pets in Hurricane Harvey.

“They were in the water for quite some time,” Officer Carol Riley, a spokesperson for the Beaumont Police Department, told People magazine. “When the baby was found, the baby was clinging to her. The mother did the best she could to keep her child up over the water.” Carol added that the woman “absolutely saved the child’s life.” “The baby also had a backpack that was helping her float on her back and she was holding on to her mom,” she said.

The mother was apparently driving on the I-10 service road when the water reached high levels, the police statement revealed. Due to the rising water, the woman pulled her vehicle into a Plaza 10 parking lot, where it proceeded to get stuck. Next, the mother left the car with her child and was then swept into a canal and floated about a half mile from her vehicle. Luckily, two Beaumont Police and fire rescue divers in a boat spotted them and were able to grab the duo before they went under the trestle.

#NEW: Mother in Beaumont, #Texas killed in floods. Child saved.

Dramatic and heartbreaking details in release below: pic.twitter.com/KMC8cNInmI — kaitlyn anderson (@kait_anderson_) August 30, 2017

When rescuers reached them, the mother was unresponsive while the child was suffering from hypothermia. Tragically, the mom was pronounced dead shortly after they reached an ambulance. However, the little girl is in stable condition. She’ll be released into the care of family members tomorrow, according to Carol. Click here to see how you can help relief efforts in Texas.

Our hearts are with all the victims and those effected by Hurricane Harvey. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences below.