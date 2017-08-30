You Can Get Insane Hair Volume Like Demi Lovato With Drugstore Products

Big, sexy hair doesn’t only translate from expensive salon products! You can get Demi’s exact hair look — AKA tons of volume — using some top drugstore picks. Read her stylist’s advice here!

Demi Lovato looked AMAZING at the 2017 MTV VMAs with massive hair — so sexy! Her hairstylist Christian Marc told us: “For Demi’s look, I was inspired by YSL models in the 70s; lots of texture, volume and a middle part that can’t be beat.” He used products you can get for an amazing price at the drugstore — we love that! Here’s how to copy her exact VMAs style. Christian is breaking down the how to below.

“To achieve these dreamy 70s curls, it’s so important to start with the proper base. Dove Style+Care Curls Defining Mousse nourished the hair but provided the hold I needed to build out the rest of the style. I applied a healthy dollop of this product and worked it throughout Demi’s hair, with special attention to the root, then proceeded to blow her hair out using my Harry Josh Pro Tools Dryer. Once hair was dry, I sprayed 2-inch sections of hair with Dove Style+Care Flexible Hold Hairspray and curled each section with my Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 1.25 inch Curling Iron. Next, I brushed her hair out for extra volume, and parted it down the middle for a natural ’70s vibe. I took Dove Absolute Curls Supreme Creme Serum and used it to boost shine and smooth any flyaways near the root while adding shine and definition to the curls.”

Christian continued: “When I was happy with the way the hair looked, I combined Dove Refresh+Care Unscented Dry Shampoo, Dove Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo and Dove Style+Care Flexible Hold Hairspray to texturize the look further while building volume. I finished by using a teasing comb to piece out the curls even more and add volume and texture to the ends of her hair.”

