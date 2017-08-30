Hurricane Harvey Animal Rescues: Video Shows Horses, Dogs & More Saved From Deadly Storm

People weren’t the only ones that needed to be saved after Hurricane Harvey ravaged Texas. Videos show animals of all shapes and sizes — from cattle and horses, to cats and dogs — being rescued by some very brave, caring people.

Hurricane Harvey has left a reported 13 people dead as of Wednesday, August 30, and who knows how many animals have also suffered that fate. But, thankfully, it hasn’t been all bad news for people and animals alike despite the devastation in Texas. A number of videos and pictures have started popping up online showing the rescue of animals, some of whom were left behind and others trapped by the storm. Reporters, rescuers and others have been documenting the rescues on social media, and some of the pictures and videos will pull at your heart strings — but also make you smile because they are safe!

The animals of Texas are not just people’s dogs and cats, either. Many people do not realize the amount of wildlife and farm animals that have been affected by this natural disaster. Some people were forced to leave behind their live stock, including pigs, cattle, goats and more. Others were forced to leave their larger pets, like horses, while some wildlife found themselves at the mercy of mother nature. In one video below, a man documents that a beautiful hawk flew into his truck and refused to leave because of the weather conditions. See the animal rescue pictures and videos below, and if you feel inclined to help you can donate to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas and The SPCA of Texas.

Incredible video shows two men on horseback rescuing a horse trapped in rising floodwaters in Cleveland, Texas. https://t.co/8Vc8S8au1m pic.twitter.com/ydThwuNOVK — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2017

WATCH: A man in Houston claims a hawk would not leave his taxi cab as Hurricane Harvey barreled toward Texas Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/j2nZbarkvZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2017

A dog was saved from the flooded streets of the sun chase neighborhood in Hamshire. pic.twitter.com/AXzEWzdZes — Jacque Masse (@jmasse12news) August 28, 2017

A cattle drive takes to the streets of Dayton, Tx. due to #Harvey #txwx Video via Rebekah Brand pic.twitter.com/uyg2YDG4aJ — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) August 28, 2017

We found him stranded on a car surrounded by floodwater. But I'm glad to report this dog abandoned by his owners has been rescued! pic.twitter.com/6Ggqe64GY9 — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) August 29, 2017

One loud and lucky pig rescued from #Harvey high water #Fox26 pic.twitter.com/DRxGaCsVvC — Greg Groogan (@GrooganFox26) August 28, 2017

This video of Hankamer, Texas police officers saving dogs from a flooded shelter will get you through your day. pic.twitter.com/wQHYBn9JzL — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 29, 2017

UPDATE: Frankie & Bear are safe. The two dogs we saw sitting in a boat in a flooded neighborhood have been rescued… https://t.co/HOX03V5Typ pic.twitter.com/oo3IDt81R2 — ed lavandera (@edlavaCNN) August 29, 2017

