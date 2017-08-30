Rachael Ray Donates $1 Million To Save Animals In Texas: How You Can Help

The country is coming together to help the refugees in southeast Texas after Hurricane Harvey left it totally underwater, and that, of course, includes the animals. Here are some ways to help, just like Rachael Ray did.

Rachael Ray, 49, has donated $1 million to help rescue and protect the animals of Texas. The chef and TV personality announced the donation on her Facebook page on Tuesday, August 29, thanking her fans for supporting her brand of pet food, Nutrish. “We will continue our commitment to work with national and local organizations to assess needs and provide the additional earmarked funds,” Rachael wrote, adding that the donations were made via The Rachael Ray Foundation. “Thank you to all who are donating their time, effort, and money, as goodwill to our neighbors is most important during times like these.” The good news? While you may not be able to donate $1 million like Rachael and her foundation did, you can still help — and we’re going to tell you how.

For starters, there are multiple organizations that accept online donations. Anything you can spare will help, so don’t be worried that what you have won’t be enough. Every dollar adds up! You can donate to: The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, The SPCA of Texas, and the Harvey Disaster Animal Fund on GoFundMe. You can also donate to the Best Friends Animal Society, who are known for their efforts in rescuing animals after Hurricane Katrina and are now working in Texas to do the same. Shelters are also in need of help, like Dallas Dog RRR who had to relocate hundreds of cats, dogs, pigs and more when their location went completely underwater.

If you’re unable to donate, don’t be upset. There are other ways you can help. For starters, if you have the room in your home you can foster an animal temporarily. This clears space in shelters to make room for displaced animals. To do this, contact shelters in your area to see who is taking in animals from Texas and in need of fosters. You can also use social media to spread the word about organizations in need of donations, fosters and support. Share posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as much as possible and do what you can to get visibility where it’s desperately needed.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — How are YOU helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey? Do YOU have another idea on how to help the animals? Comment below, share your thoughts.