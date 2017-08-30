Gwen Stefani ‘Distraught’ Over Reported Blake Shelton Split: ‘They Weren’t A Natural Fit’

As we come to terms with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s shocking breakup, we’re learning new details on what went wrong and how the songstress is coping with the split!

On Aug. 30, news broke that Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, have reportedly decided to end their relationship after nearly 2 years together! Say it ain’t so! Now, new details are emerging that might help explain how these two found themselves calling it quits after countless adorable photos and kind words for each other! And it turns out this might have been a long-time coming. Check out more pics of this reportedly former couple right here!

“She’s totally distraught,” the source told OK! magazine of the startling breakup. In fact, according to the report, “She’s noticed her hair’s falling out and she suspects it’s from the constant fighting and now, the stress of living without Blake.” The insider went on to explain Blake is also struggling with the tragic turn of events. “Blake’s telling friends that it isn’t for the best. He feels like he’s letting them both down, not to mention her sons, who he’s really bonded with. He realizes that Gwen was trying to change him and that maybe they weren’t a natural fit. But he still loves her.” Just devastating!

However, according to our insiders, there’s been no such split! In fact, they’ve got big things in store for the weekend! “Blake is planning a country holiday weekend with Gwen and her boys at his ranch in Oklahoma,” the source previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s become Gwen’s boys’ favorite place to vacation and they can’t stop asking about when they are going back. Blake has a Labor Day party planned full of hunting, fishing and boating.” So fun! So are they together or aren’t they?! We have to know!

HollywoodLifers, are you dying to know exactly what’s going on as much as we are?! Let us know!