‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Is Sara Ramirez Returning As Callie In Season 14?

While we would love to report the opposite, currently, “there are no plans at the moment” for Sara Ramirez to return as Callie in Grey’s Anatomy‘s upcoming 14th season, executive producer Debbie Allen told our sister site, TVLine. Then, Debbie added, “We love her and we miss her,” so maybe there’s hope for the future? But like we said, don’t hold your breath for a Season 14 return. “There’s been no discussion of it” at this time, Debbie concluded.

We have to admit, now would have been the perfect time for Sara to return to Grey’s Anatomy. Especially if she and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) were ever going to consider getting back together. Marika Dominczyk, who played Arizona’s most recent love interest, Eliza Minnick — will not be back for Season 14, TVLine also reports. This means, Arizona will be single and ready to mingle when Season 14 premieres on Sept. 28. It’s unclear if Callie’s still dating Penny, but who ever really cared about that relationship anyway?

As you’ll recall, Eliza was fired in the Season 13 finale. In her final scene, she told Arizona about her termination. We never saw them break up, but the couple’s split “is going to be addressed” in the two-hour premiere, Debbie confirmed. “It’s very interesting how we address it.”

As for Sara Ramirez, Callie made her final appearance in the Season 12 finale of Grey’s Anatomy, when she relocated to New York to live with her girlfriend, Penny. At the time, the actress said, “I’m deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey’s Anatomy and ABC, but for now, I’m taking some welcome time off. [Series creator] Shonda [Rhimes has] been so incredible to work for, and we will definitely continue our conversations.”

